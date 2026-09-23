"If everything goes well": BVB striker Fabio Silva names his preferred club

Speaking at Portugal's press conference before Thursday's Nations League game against Wales, Silva admitted he dreams of one day returning to former club Porto.

"Everyone knows that I am a Porto fan and follow the club’s matches closely. You never know what the future brings. In my career, I regret leaving FC Porto so hastily. Who knows, perhaps I will play there again one day if all goes well," said the Borussia Dortmund forward.

Back in 2020, Silva left the 31-time Portuguese champions at just 18 and joined Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers. He struggled to establish himself there for a long time and went from one loan spell to the next.

He made 72 appearances in total for Wolves, scoring only five goals and providing six assists. His breakthrough came in the 2024/25 season, when he registered 14 goal involvements, ten goals and four assists, in 24 La Liga matches for US Las Palmas.

"When I left FC Porto, I was not optimally prepared, especially not for the move to the Premier League," the 24-year-old reflected with mixed feelings on his early move to England.

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How is Fabio Silva getting on at Borussia Dortmund this season?

Then came the move to Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2025, with the club paying a sizeable €22.5 million fee to Wolverhampton.

Now at Dortmund, Silva seems to have found his feet after a mixed debut year. This season, the Portuguese has already chipped in with four goals and one assist in six competitive appearances for the Black and Yellows. His contract at Borussia Dortmund runs until 2030.