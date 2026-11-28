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Algerian Ibrahim Maza, the Bayer Leverkusen player, is close to signing a new contract with the German club running until June 2031. The move is aimed at securing the future of one of the team's standout players and blocking attempts by Europe's biggest clubs to sign him.

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According to "Foot Mercato", the 21-year-old Maza is close to agreeing an extension at Leverkusen after an impressive season in which he has scored four goals and provided four assists. He's become a key figure in the team's plans.

Leverkusen are acting amid growing interest in the Algerian, who has caught the eye of several major clubs. Bayern Munich, their traditional rivals, lead the way and are monitoring his development ahead of a possible move.

His form earned Maza a place on the initial shortlist for the 2026 African Young Player of the Year award. He missed the final cut, though, which featured Moroccan Ayyoub Bouaddi, Ivorian Yan Diomande and Senegalese Ibrahim Mbaye.

Leverkusen move to keep Bayern Munich at bay

Both parties want to keep working together until at least 2028. They're also looking to finalise the new deal without a release clause that would let the player leave for a set fee.

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That gives the Leverkusen hierarchy greater control over Maza's future and makes it harder for a rival club to prise him away. Officials know, however, that an exceptional financial offer could force them to reconsider their position in the coming period.

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From Hertha Berlin to stardom at Leverkusen

Maza joined Bayer Leverkusen from Hertha Berlin in the summer of 2025 on an initial contract running until 30 June 2030, but the club have decided to act early to extend it. He earned the move by impressing for Hertha in the 2. Bundesliga, scoring nine goals in 51 appearances.

Born in the German capital, Berlin, on 24 November 2005, Maza came through Hertha's academy and represented Germany at Under-18, Under-19 and Under-20 level. In 2024, he chose to represent Algeria at international level.

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When Leverkusen announced his signing, sporting director Simon Rolfes praised his technical ability. He highlighted Maza's dribbling, his knack for beating opponents and his vision for finding team-mates and creating chances for them. Those qualities helped him establish himself quickly in the German side.

The extension looks like a pre-emptive step to protect one of Leverkusen's brightest talents from rival interest, particularly from Bayern Munich, who may see him as an option to strengthen their squad in the future.

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None of this makes Maza's departure impossible. It does hand Leverkusen a stronger negotiating position, though, and any attempt to sign him will now depend on the club's approval and their financial terms.