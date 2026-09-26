"I would probably do it that way again and again," he told the Bild newspaper. Shortly after his 18th birthday, Kurt moved from the Foals to Bayern Munich for a transfer fee of three million euros, but he did not settle there.

"There is no way of saying how things would have turned out if I had stayed in Gladbach. Nobody knows what would have happened then," the now 30-year-old pointed out. Back then, his move to Munich drew huge media interest, something Kurt now struggles to understand: "It was really blown up by the media. Everything was made a bit worse than it was in the end," he said.

Bayern sold him to Hertha BSC for only 500,000 euros after an unsuccessful year and a half in Munich. He spent three years with the Berlin club before trying his luck in Austria, Slovakia and Turkey. "I now have my own football school and still play football for fun," Kurt reported.

What would Sinan Kurt do differently?

Now, Kurt would offer his 18-year-old self some advice: "I would tell him that he should take the whole thing even more seriously than I did back then. Not just rely on his talent, but show more mentality," he said.

Sinan Kurt made his only Bundesliga appearance for Bayern Munich on 25 April 2015 in the 1-0 win against Hertha BSC, coming on after the break. He then played another five minutes in Germany's top flight for the Berliners across two brief appearances for the capital club.