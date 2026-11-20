Share Follow GOAL on Google

Eder Militao has come a long way on the road to recovery from injury, but he no longer wants to wait any longer. Having regained his fitness to play for Real Madrid, his goal now is to win back his starting place and return to the level he was producing before the injury.

Advertisement

According to Spanish newspaper AS, the Brazilian defender has put in long days of graft: morning and afternoon sessions, intensive rehab work on his knee and physiotherapy. He never gave up at any stage of his recovery.

Militao picked up the injury against Alaves, while doing what he loves most. At first, everyone thought it was a minor muscle problem. Later scans revealed a tear in the tendon near the muscle in his left leg.

It was a fresh setback. Militao had suffered a similar injury against Celta Vigo last December, just four months earlier.

For a player of his calibre, it meant going back to square one and starting a new rehabilitation programme. A few days later, Dr Lasse Lempainen operated on him at the Mehilainen Sports Hospital in the Finnish city of Turku.

Advertisement Advertisement

Lempainen ranks among the leading specialists in the field today, and his estimate proved spot on. He predicted Militao would be out for around five months so that he could return in the best possible condition.

Related Topics

LaLiga Matches Athletic Bilbao vs Espanyol FanCode

Deportivo Alaves vs Deportivo de A Coruna FanCode

Rayo Vallecano vs Valencia FanCode

Sevilla vs Real Betis FanCode

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo FanCode

Barcelona vs Villarreal FanCode

Racing Santander vs Real Sociedad FanCode

Osasuna vs Malaga FanCode

Getafe vs Atletico Madrid FanCode

Levante vs Elche FanCode



















Regular trips to Turku and intensive rehab sessions at Valdebebas, Real Madrid's training ground, formed the backbone of a tailored programme to get him back on the pitch. He never rushed, but he never stopped working either.

Getting back was the only thing on his mind. The first signs came in late September, after he had spent since August training alongside Endrick on a pitch next to the one the rest of the squad used.

Advertisement

Every day he worked on flexibility, agility, strength and speed, to measure his progress and make sure he was gradually recovering his abilities.

Getty Images

In September, Lempainen travelled to Madrid to check on the surgery. The verdict was as expected: Militao was ready to return to group training.

Advertisement

He joined the group a few days later and got his first minutes against Sevilla, replacing Fede Valverde in the 85th minute. Six months after the serious injury, he was back.

It wasn't quite the comeback he'd dreamed of, but he had waited a long time for it. His coach, Jose Mourinho, was full of praise, saying: "He is a great player, but he has only trained for three weeks. He is a very important player for the group."

Advertisement

Mourinho then handed him a start in the Champions League against AEK. After 180 days out, Militao played from the first whistle.

He almost marked the occasion with a goal, but the Greek side's goalkeeper kept out his shot. Afterwards, he spoke frankly about his physical condition and how it felt to be back.

Advertisement

The Brazilian said: "I feel very good, but I am in a lot of pain. I am happy to be back doing what I love so much, after six months out, and to be able to play 90 minutes. We all have to be ready, because we have a lot of matches ahead of us."

Now that he's regained his place in the starting line-up, Militao doesn't want to wait any longer. He wants to rediscover his pre-injury form, when he stood out for his pace, his strength in duels and his ability to win the ball, as well as his reliability at the back.

Getty Images

Advertisement

That's why he has kept working on his fitness at Valdebebas. It won't be easy: he's currently fourth-choice at centre-back.

Dean Huijsen and Ibrahima Konate are ahead of him in the pecking order, having struck up a perfect understanding and formed a solid centre-back partnership. Antonio Rudiger sits between them and Militao in the selection reckoning.

Advertisement

Militao no longer expects an easy ride, but he doesn't want to wait any longer. So he has used the current international break to keep training, hoping for minutes against Celta Vigo, Eindhoven or Alaves, fixtures that hold no happy memories for him.

Even so, he has no intention of spending more time on the bench and is clinging to the hope of a swift return to the starting line-up.