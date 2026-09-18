"I watch Barcelona because of him": a striking admission from within Atlético

Atletico Madrid midfielder Alex Baena has made no secret of his admiration for Barcelona and their star Lamine Yamal, admitting that watching the Blaugrana now means watching the young winger.

Baena, who during his Villarreal days called playing for Barcelona "one of his biggest dreams", turned this time to his Ballon d'Or picks. He put Lamine Yamal right at the top.

"I am very clear about that. My top three are Lamine, Rodri and Messi," Baena said, before laying out his view on the Barcelona star: "In the end, for me, Lamine is the best player in the world."

Rodri's work with the Spain national team also drew praise, as did what Lionel Messi has achieved. Then Baena revealed his admiration for Lamine ran deeper than simply following his Barcelona matches.

"I have watched him train a lot this summer. These are things you don't see any teammate do," he added, noting that watching the Spanish winger gives him the same feeling he once got from Messi.

"I think he is one of the few players I watch matches just for," the Spaniard said. "This only happened to me with Messi, whom I used to watch matches just to see him play, and the same thing happens to me with him."

So deep does that admiration run that Baena admits he follows Barcelona for one reason above all. "I watch Barcelona for him, and for several other reasons, but if he doesn't play, it would be very difficult for me to watch them."

Baena reveals the development of Julian Alvarez's situation

Talk then turned to his Atletico Madrid teammate Julian Alvarez, whose mental state has improved after a tough summer.

"I see him much better emotionally. In the end, it was a very difficult process he went through, especially on a personal level," he said, confirming the Atletico players had rallied around him.

"We tried to help him as much as possible, and we always understand him," he added, before revealing the Argentine striker has slowly recovered his spirits.

He signed off with a smile of his own: "Now he is very well, and he is looking forward to the end of the year and to helping us as much as possible. Every day he smiles more with his teammates, and that, in the end, is the most important thing."