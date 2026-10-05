'I want to become Feyenoord manager one day'

Michiel Kramer hopes to manage Feyenoord one day. The former Rotterdam club striker, who retired last summer, said as much on Monday on Rijnmond's sports programme.

Presenter Bart Nolles puts the statement "I want to become Feyenoord first-team manager" to Kramer. "Yes," replies the former striker, who also laughs at the statement.

Kramer then responds to the question of how realistic it is that he will manage Feyenoord in the future. "That is a different question. Then you also have to adjust that statement."

"It could just as easily happen in 30 years. But Feyenoord have always been my club. And now that I'm moving into coaching, Feyenoord are also a dream," said the assistant coach of RKC Waalwijk's first team and Under-21 side.

"But it might not be for another 40 years either. First I need to get those badges, then we'll see. I still need to get three badges," Kramer knows full well he will not be appointed at De Kuip in the short term.

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Between 2015 and 2018, Kramer was under contract at Feyenoord as a player. With the Rotterdam club, he won the league title and the Eurojackpot KNVB Cup.

Elsewhere in his career, the towering striker also played for Sparta Rotterdam, ADO Den Haag and FC Volendam. Last summer, at the age of 37, he brought his long career to an end.