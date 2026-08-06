“I’ve never experienced that before!” Bayern Munich boss overwhelmed by huge rush

"The number of ticket requests we are currently receiving is absolutely unbelievable," Dreesen said at a press event in Munich. The Allianz Arena in the Bavarian capital has been sold out for every Bundesliga home game for years, and that will again be the case next season.

Demand simply dwarfs the stadium's 75,000 capacity. As a stark example, Dreesen pointed to the clash with Borussia Dortmund, for which he reported "almost 350,000 requests". Bayern Munich could have filled the Allianz Arena almost five times over.

For the least popular home game, Dreesen said there were still 135,000 ticket requests, although the Bayern boss did not want to reveal the opponents. "We could fill every stadium in the country with our own fans, including away games. That is not arrogance, but simply a fact," he said.

How much does a season ticket at Bayern Munich cost?

Dreesen also highlighted a hugely positive trend since taking up his post at Bayern Munich. "It's completely crazy. In the 14 years I have been here now, I have never experienced anything like it," he said. Bayern Munich are also one of the most fan-friendly clubs when it comes to ticket prices. The cheapest season ticket at the Allianz Arena costs just €180, putting the club second in the Bundesliga behind Hoffenheim.

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Then, on Friday, 28 August, Bayern Munich host VfB Stuttgart in the sold-out Allianz Arena in the Bundesliga season opener, a repeat of the cup final.