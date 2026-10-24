Hansi Flick has refused to get dragged into the refereeing row ahead of Barcelona's clash with Real Madrid, choosing instead to focus on preparing his side for the Clasico. The German also found time to heap praise on Los Blancos coach Jose Mourinho.

Flick spoke at Saturday's press conference as he put the finishing touches on his plans for the eagerly awaited meeting at Camp Nou, the standout fixture of the tenth round of the Spanish league.

With talk of refereeing dominating the build-up, the Barcelona boss insisted he trusts the officials. Each side, he said, must protect its own players rather than let outside noise seep into the match.

Flick refuses to enter the refereeing debate

Asked whether the row over the referees might affect the officiating of the Clasico, the Barcelona coach replied with confidence: "It won't have an effect. I trust the refereeing, and we are seeing a good level of officiating, and each one of us has to protect his players."

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He also steered clear of the criticism aimed at Real Madrid over their constant refereeing complaints, stressing that he had no desire to hand the media any fresh controversy.

On that point he told AS: "I prefer to focus on preparing my team. This topic is linked to newspaper headlines, and I don't want any catchy headline. All I want is to focus on my team."

Special praise for Mourinho

Turning to Mourinho, Flick made no secret of his admiration for the Portuguese. Leading clubs of this calibre over so many years, he argued, speaks for itself.

"I have great respect for Mourinho," the Barcelona coach said. "When someone manages teams at this level for many years, it reflects his quality, and he has proven that at all the clubs he has coached."

He went on to reveal that he had visited Mourinho in the past, and that the German players who worked under him speak of him with huge admiration. His verdict? "He is a colleague in the profession and a wonderful companion."

How does Flick plan to stop Mbappe?

On how Barcelona will handle the threat of Mbappe, Flick gave little away. He named no specific plan to shackle the Frenchman, pointing instead to collective discipline and sharp positioning in both attack and defence.

"The most important thing is that we position ourselves well on the pitch, with and without the ball, and that we maintain the cohesion of the defensive line," he explained. "If we execute everything correctly, then defending against the attacks will be easier for our back line."

Pau Cubarsi and Gerard Martin also earned warm words for their growing partnership. "Cubarsi and Gerard are in very good form, and what they are producing is amazing," said Flick. "They are developing together."