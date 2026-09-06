In an interview with the Gazzetta dello Sport, Buffon said: "I am curious about Woltemade. I want to see whether his physique, his 198 centimetres, combined with outstanding technique, will be as dominant as I expect."





Buffon is reminded of the young Zlatan Ibrahimovic by Woltemade, much like former Italy-based legionnaire Karl-Heinz Riedle (60) before him. He spent two years alongside the former Sweden star at the Old Lady. Asked whether Woltemade could have a similar impact to Ibrahimovic, Buffon replied: "I would say yes. Woltemade can be a real asset."

Gianluca Zambrotta (48), Buffon's fellow world champion from 2006, is less convinced about Woltemade and Juve's forward line in general. He recently told the Gazzetta: "(Randal) Kolo Muani and Woltemade have scored a total of five goals in 2026. We are not talking about just any team here, but Juventus."

If he were in charge of the Bianconeri, the former defender would have gone in a different direction up front than the two former Bundesliga forwards: "Juventus' squad is well assembled in personnel terms, but I would have done everything to keep Vlahovic." The Serb, however, joined Besiktas in the Süper Lig on a free transfer after protracted negotiations and with his contract expiring.

On Sunday evening, Juve take on Milan in the headline clash without Vlahovic (26), but presumably with Woltemade and Kolo Muani (27). Both sides have won their opening two matches after botched previous seasons.

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Across in Milan, under new coach Ruben Amorim (41), there is "the enthusiasm of the new" and they are riding "a wave of excitement", but Buffon still gives Juve the edge: "When there are so many changes, it takes time until the right balance is found. Juventus have the advantage that (head coach Luciano) Spalletti has already been there for nine months."

How long does Nick Woltemade's contract at Newcastle United still have to run?

Spalletti (67) and the management had also done an "exceptionally good" job in the transfer market because of the Woltemade signing.

At the start of this week, Woltemade arrived in Turin on loan, one year after his €75 million move from VfB Stuttgart to Newcastle United and a mixed first season in the Premier League. Italy's record champions are paying a fee of just under €5 million, and there is no purchase option or purchase obligation. Woltemade's contract in Newcastle still runs until 2031.