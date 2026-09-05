I didn't hear it: fiery response from Vissing to Postecoglou's comments

Al-Ittihad's German head coach Jens Wissing hit back hard at Ange Postecoglou after the Clasico ended in a 2-1 win for "the Dean" in the fifth round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League.

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The Al-Nassr manager claimed after the match that Al-Ittihad only made an impact in the first 15 minutes, insisting his side were the better team and created the chances thereafter. Wissing had a pointed reply ready.

Asked about Postecoglou's comments, the Al-Ittihad coach said: "I want to be sure of that first. Everyone saw what we did, and we were not clinical in the counter-attacks we created, and what we did on the pitch everyone can see."

His team had done more than sit on their lead, Wissing argued. Clear tactical tweaks saw off Al-Nassr's pressure. "We tried to organise the team through the substitutions, and we played with 5 defenders to reduce the crosses," he explained.

The German stressed how far his side had come since the Al-Qadsiah match, particularly in tactical and mental terms. "Today's match is different from the match against Al-Qadsiah. Since that match we have developed a great deal tactically and mentally, and what I saw in terms of tactics and spirit and what we applied on the pitch was something wonderful," he said.

Al-Ittihad saved their best for the start of the game, Wissing added, and they could have had more than one goal. "In the first 35 minutes we played a wonderful match, we scored two goals and we could have scored more than that, and Al-Nassr snatched a goal from us in the first half," he said.