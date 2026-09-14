'I deserve to win the Ballon d'Or this year'

Lamine Yamal believes he deserves the Ballon d'Or, the Spain forward has said in an interview with Movistar.

Yamal has been in superb form for Barcelona this year. Last season, the nineteen-year-old winger racked up 24 goals and 18 assists, and he has also made a flying start to this campaign.

Across the first five La Liga matches, he had already scored six goals. He also found the net in the Champions League clash with Feyenoord (5-1).

"I genuinely believe there are two players who are the best in the world, and this year I would deserve it because of what I have won," Yamal began about the prestigious award.

That other player is Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé. "For me, Mbappé and I are the two best players in the world. That is clear to me, and everyone who watches the matches knows that too."

He still feels he should get the award ahead of the Frenchman because of the number of trophies he won this season. The 33-cap Spain international won the World Cup last summer and became Spanish champion.