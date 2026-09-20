"I would remove him from circulation. He has become a Germany international and has great value for the team. But we have to get these things out of sport. Children are watching, you don't do something like that," Hamann fumed on Sky on Saturday.

So what happened? Just under an hour had been played in Mönchengladbach. Mainz were 2-1 up when the home side won a penalty for handball. Amid the usual scramble before the kick was taken, TV cameras caught Amiri scuffing up the penalty spot with the studs of his boot.

The officials around referee Robert Hartmann missed the Mainz midfielder's action. Whether it had any influence on the miss that followed is pure speculation. Either way, Gladbach defender Kevin Diks smashed the ball against the right-hand post.

For Hamann, Amiri had behaved in a "grossly unsporting" manner and had "far overstepped a line". The former Bayern star called for "a one-match ban".

Gladbach did hit back soon after Diks' miss. New signing Isac Lidberg made it 2-2, but Mainz stretched their lead to 4-2 through goals from Eric Martel and Danny da Costa shortly before full time. Shuto Machino's converted handball penalty deep into stoppage time, with Amiri already substituted, came too late for Gladbach.

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Who will be the new coach at Borussia Mönchengladbach?

Borussia slipped to the bottom after a fourth defeat in their fourth game of the season, overtaken by Hamburger SV after their first win of the campaign against 1. FC Köln. In Gladbach, Alexander Blessin now appears set to succeed Eugen Polanski, who was dismissed after the third matchday. On Saturday, interim coach Jan-Moritz Lichte took charge of the five-time German champions.

Whether Amiri will face any repercussions for his action remains unclear. Next up for the 29-year-old are two internationals against the Netherlands and Greece. Amiri is part of the first of two DFB squads named by new Germany coach Jürgen Klopp for the upcoming total of four matches for the German national team.