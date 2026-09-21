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Rian Rosendaal
Translated by

'I am not good enough for the Netherlands national team'

Netherlands

Mexx Meerdink does not believe he deserves a place in the Netherlands squad. The AZ striker said this in a conversation with De Telegraaf, shortly after Sunday's 1-0 win over Telstar.

Head coach Xavi did not include Meerdink in his initial squad. But after Justin Kluivert and Donyell Malen dropped out, an invitation still arrived at the Meerdink household.

"I was in the preliminary squad, but what I have shown over the past period was simply not enough," said the self-critical Meerdink, who reported for duty with the Netherlands on Monday.

"The Netherlands are a huge stage and it is my goal to be there, but I have not earned it now," continued the matchwinner against Telstar. "It just has to be better, I know that myself too. Of course it is a shame, but I can deal with it."

"I scored the winner, yes, but football-wise it still was not top. Not yet the free Mexx I was a year ago. Maybe subconsciously that is the tension of 'everything has to be right'," analysed Meerdink, who had already been thinking about a short holiday during the international break.

UEFA Nations League A
Netherlands crest
Netherlands
NED
Germany crest
Germany
GER

"Lovely, a little week off. Maybe at a good time, because a busy period is coming after the internationals. So I'm getting away for a bit," concluded the AZ player.

Hours later, the situation had changed completely. Kluivert and Malen withdrew, so Xavi still called up Meerdink. The AZ striker received his first Netherlands call-up in October last year, but an injury then put a spanner in the works.

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