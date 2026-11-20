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Bayern Munich have suffered a major blow after it was confirmed that their English star Harry Kane has torn one of the ligaments in his ankle, an injury that will keep him out of action for several months, while doubts also surround the injury to his French teammate Michael Olise, who was likewise forced off against Cologne.

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According to Sky Sport Germany, Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl has confirmed that Kane suffered a tear to the tibiofibular ligament. He now faces a lengthy absence from the Bavarian side.

Kane went down in the 15th minute of the 1-1 draw with Cologne after a challenge with Joel Schmied inside the penalty area. He couldn't finish the game.

Referee Robin Braun gave no foul, and the video assistant referee found no offence by Schmied either.

Kane tried to play on. It didn't work, and he was forced to leave the pitch.

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Tom Bischof replaced the English striker in the 20th minute, once it was clear he couldn't carry on.

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Eberl said Kane will be sidelined for up to around three months, while Bayern coach Vincent Kompany also spoke of the striker missing several months.

Concerns over Olise

Kane's injury wasn't Bayern's only problem. Michael Olise was also forced off injured, with the French winger staying in the dressing room at half-time. Tim Binder replaced him and made his Bundesliga debut.

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Olise later left the ground on crutches, a sight that raised further concerns about his physical condition.

Kompany told Sky Sport Germany: "I think it is just a precautionary measure, and I hope Michael will be fine again from next Monday."

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The Bavarian club are still waiting on a final diagnosis. Olise will undergo the necessary medical tests to establish the nature of the problem and how long he could be out.

With Olise gone, Bayern finished with a front line of Binder, Karl, Braun and Bischof. Their average age was 20.8.

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Luis Díaz, Serge Gnabry and Ismael Saibari were already injured, and now the England captain has gone down in Bayern's first match after the international break.

The absences aren't limited to the forward line either. Bayern are also without captain Manuel Neuer and full-back Alphonso Davies.

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The Belgian coach had suggested winger Luis Díaz could return next week, as Bayern look to welcome back some of their injured players before the next phase of the season.