Huge concern over Jamal Musiala! Bayern Munich star collapses again and reveals diagnosis

Head coach Vincent Kompany sent Musiala on in Heidenheim in the 61st minute for new signing Isamel Saibari. Just six minutes later, the 23-year-old attacking player went down in midfield, the scene resembled the incident in the Leipzig game. Jonathan Tah and Harry Kane rushed over straight away, and within moments players from both teams had formed a circle around him while emergency doctors ran onto the pitch.

Following a brief pause for treatment, Musiala got up and, supported by a member of staff, staggered towards the touchline looking somewhat disorientated. After a few metres, he turned back and then disappeared down the tunnel on the opposite side. The fans chanted his name. When the stadium announcer declared that he was being substituted for Cassiano Kiala, applause rang around the Voith-Arena.

When asked about Musiala's condition, board member for sport Max Eberl said in the mixed zone immediately after the final whistle: "Jamal will speak about it himself in the foreseeable future. We knew and know about it." And how is he right now? "He's in the dressing room, he's getting changed, he's having a shower."

Jamal Musiala speaks out on Instagram after collapse

A few minutes later, Musiala followed up with the statement Eberl had announced. "First things first - I'm fine," Musiala wrote in a long post on Instagram. "I understand that many of you are worried. I would like to take that worry away from you today and explain it to you: I have been diagnosed with temporary, briefly occurring but easily treatable absences, which are due to a neurological dysfunction."

He added: "These can lead to the moments that have happened recently, like against Leipzig or now here in Heidenheim. I know that at first glance they look scary - but for me they are currently part of everyday life. I am receiving the best possible medical treatment for this and am very optimistic." According to his statement, there is "no further health risk beyond that".

Absences are brief, sudden lapses of consciousness that usually occur in the form of an epileptic seizure. This seizure usually lasts only around five to 15 seconds, during which those affected stare blankly and do not respond. They then normally recover quickly, but have no memory of this period. The condition can be cured with medication.

Bayern's 4-2 win became a side issue

Musiala had already collapsed shortly before the end of Saturday's friendly against RB Leipzig (3-1). He missed the team presentation at the Campus on Monday and instead only completed an individual session. In that context, his involvement against Heidenheim came as something of a surprise.

In the end, Bayern's 4-2 win in the test match became a side issue. Felipe Chavez, Arijon Ibrahimovic, Luis Diaz and new signing Nathaniel Brown scored Bayern Munich's goals. On Saturday, Bayern travel to Borussia Dortmund in the Supercup.

More than a year ago, Musiala broke his fibula at the Club World Cup and suffered severe damage to his ankle joint. He made his comeback in January but has not yet returned to his old strength since then. Immediately after his disappointing World Cup, he had a metal plate removed from his left foot.