Huge blow: Feyenoord player undergoes knee surgery at Erasmus MC

Tijme Wessels has suffered a significant setback. The 19-year-old Feyenoord defender underwent surgery this week at Erasmus MC in Rotterdam. He shared a photo from his hospital bed on Instagram showing his knee heavily bandaged.

Alongside the photo, Wessels wrote: "The only way is up". It is not yet known exactly what is wrong with the defender or why he needed surgery.

Feyenoord were already without Wessels earlier this week. On Wednesday, he was missing from the squad for the Youth League match against Inter and did not feature in the first team's Champions League match against the Italians. Dani Slory took his place in Giovanni van Bronckhorst's matchday squad.

A few days earlier, on Saturday 31 October, Wessels had been on the bench for the league match against Fortuna Sittard (1-1). Feyenoord do not comment on players' injuries because of privacy rules, so it remains unclear how long the defender will be out. Given the surgery on his knee, he could face a lengthy absence, although nothing has yet been confirmed.

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The operation comes at an unfortunate time for Wessels, who had taken important steps in his development this season. The young defender impressed with Feyenoord's first team during pre-season, earning a place in Van Bronckhorst's squad.

In the opening league match of the season, Wessels made his official first-team debut. Away to Sparta Rotterdam, the defender, who was born in Hoek van Holland, came on with about 20 minutes remaining. Not long afterwards, he extended his expiring contract with Feyenoord, keeping him at De Kuip until mid-2029.

Van Bronckhorst has named Wessels in another ten matchday squads since his debut against Sparta, but the defender has yet to make a second Eredivisie appearance. For now, the manager prefers Mika Mármol or Javi López on the left side of defence. Wessels has therefore played mainly for Feyenoord's youth teams.

This season, Wessels has made five official appearances: two for Feyenoord Under-21s, two in the Youth League and one as a substitute in the Eredivisie.