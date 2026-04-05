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Serie A
team-logoSSC Napoli
Diego Armando Maradona
team-logoAC Milan
BYPASS GEO-RESTRICTIONS
Renuka Odedra

How to watch today's SSC Napoli vs AC Milan Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Napoli
AC Milan

How to watch the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news

Here is where to find English language live streams of SSC Napoli vs AC Milan as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAParamount+
UKDAZN UK
AustraliabeIN Sports Australia
CanadaFubo Canada
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiaAstro
Middle EastSTARZPLAY

How to watch SSC Napoli vs AC Milan with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bypass geo-restrictions with ExpressVPN!Sign up now

SSC Napoli vs AC Milan kick-off time

crest
Serie A - Serie A
Diego Armando Maradona

Today's game between SSC Napoli and AC Milan will kick off at 6 Apr 2026, 19:45.

Match Preview 

FBL-ITA-SERIEA-FIORENTINA-NAPOLIGetty Images

The race for second place in Serie A hits a fever pitch this Monday as Napoli hosts AC Milan at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. With only one point separating the two sides, this Matchday 31 clash is effectively a six-pointer for automatic Champions League qualification. Both teams enter the fray with mixed availability. 

Napoli is sweating over the fitness of David Neres while missing key defensive pillars like Di Lorenzo, whereas Milan must navigate the suspension of Fikayo Tomori and potential injuries to stars like Rafael Leão and Adrien Rabiot. Despite these absences, the tactical battle remains high-stakes, pitting Napoli’s clinical finisher Rasmus Højlund against a Milan side that excels at rapid counter-attacks and set-piece defence.

Team news & squads

SSC Napoli vs AC Milan lineups

SSC NapoliHome team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

3-5-2

Home team crestMIL
32
V. Milinkovic-Savic
4
A. Buongiorno
17
M. Olivera
5
J. Jesus
3
M. Gutierrez
99
A. Zambo Anguissa
68
C
S. Lobotka
8
S. McTominay
37
L. Spinazzola
11
K. De Bruyne
23
G. Nascimento
16
C
M. Maignan
5
K. De Winter
23
F. Tomori
31
S. Pavlovic
12
A. Rabiot
56
A. Saelemaekers
33
D. Bartesaghi
14
L. Modric
19
Y. Fofana
9
N. Fuellkrug
18
C. Nkunku

3-5-2

MILAway team crest

NAP
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Conte

MIL
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Allegri

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

NAP
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

MIL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

NAP

Last 5 matches

MIL

3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

7

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch SSC Napoli vs AC Milan today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN

  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Bypass georestrictions with a VPNGet Express!

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