For the first time since their 2025 playoff clash, Nashville and Inter Miami renew their rivalry in this Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 clash.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Nashville SC vs Inter Miami CF as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Nashville SC vs Inter Miami CF with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Nashville SC vs Inter Miami CF kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Geodis Park

Nashville SC vs Inter Miami will kick off on 11 Mar 2026 at 18:30 EST and 23:30 GMT.

Match preview

Nashville are in great form, with four wins and a draw, meaning it's their best ever start to a campaign. Most recently, they beat Minnesota 3-1. New signing Cristian Espinoza has settled quickly, with a goal last time out.

Visitors Inter Miami arrive off the back of consecutive wins, with a new-look attack of Germán Berterame (signed from Monterrey) and Tadeo Allende in the wide areas.

Key stats & injury news

English striker Sam Surridge has 17 goals at GEODIS Park since the start of 2025.

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi currently sits at 899 career goals.

Sergio Reguilón and David Ayala have both returned to full training and are available for selection, giving Miami a near-full-strength squad.

Getty Images

Team news & squads

Nashville SC vs Inter Miami CF Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager B. Callaghan Probable lineup Substitutes Manager J. Mascherano

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Nashville SC vs Inter Miami CF today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: