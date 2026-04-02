Middlesbrough and Millwall meet on Good Friday, aiming to finish the day in second position in the Championship table.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Middlesbrough vs Millwall as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Middlesbrough vs Millwall with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Middlesbrough vs Millwall kick-off time

Championship - Championship Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough vs Millwall kicks off on 3 Apr 2026 at 07:30 EST and 12:30 GMT.

Match preview

Although these teams sit in second and fourth place, there is just a two-point gap between them. Boro have only two wins from their last eight games, leaving them nine points adrift of Coventry with seven matches to play. The hosts have seen the goals dry up too, netting only three times in their last five outings at the Riverside.

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A surprise 2-1 defeat to Blackburn was Millwall's only reverse in their last six fixtures. Although they're currently in fourth, this is their last fixture against a team currently sitting in the top 11.

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Key stats & injury news

Boro's midfield duo, Aidan Morris and Riley McGree, had long-haul flights after representing the United States and Australia.

Millwall are unbeaten in their last seven matches on the road.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Middlesbrough vs Millwall today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: