Galatasaray can take another step closer to the league title with a clash against Nuri Sahin's Basaksehir.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Galatasaray vs Istanbul Basaksehir as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Galatasaray vs Istanbul Basaksehir with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Galatasaray vs Istanbul Basaksehir kick-off time

Super Lig - Super Lig Rams Global Stadyumu

Galatasaray vs Istanbul Basaksehir will kick off on 14 Mar 2026 at 13:00 EST and 17:00 GMT.

Match preview

League leaders Galatasaray host fifth-place İstanbul Başakşehir. The hosts will be buzzing after a slender 1-0 win over Liverpool in the Champions League Round of 16 first leg, and now attention turns back to claiming a fourth consecutive league crown. They boast a formidable record at home this term, unbeaten in Turkish Super Lig action, winning 10 from 13 assignments.

Getty Images

Under Nuri Şahin, Başakşehir has remained competitive in the race for European spots, now sitting in 5th place with 42 points, mainly spearheaded by Eldor Shomurodov, who has 16 goals in the Super Lig. A major issue plaguing Sahin's team, however, is their record against fellow top sides. They've lost recent matches to Besiktas and gone out of the cup to Trabzonspor.

Getty Images

Key stats & injury news

Okan Buruk faces a selection headache with Abdülkerim Bardakci, Metehan Baltaci and star winger Leroy Sané all suspended for this fixture.

Basaksehir visitors will be without the injured duo of Amine Harit and Bertug Yildirim, while Kazimcan Karatas is unavailable due to suspension.

Galatasaray has won the last four meetings between these two sides, including a 1-0 victory in the Turkish Cup back in December.

Getty Images

Team news & squads

Galatasaray vs Istanbul Basaksehir Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager O. Buruk Probable lineup Substitutes Manager N. Sahin

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Galatasaray vs Istanbul Basaksehir today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: