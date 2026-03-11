UCL surprise package Bodo Glimt will have no fear ahead of their Champions League Round of 16 battle with Lisbon giants Sporting.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Bodo Glimt vs Sporting CP as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Bodoe/Glimt vs Sporting CP kick-off time

Bodoe/Glimt vs Sporting will kick off on 11 Mar 2026 at 16:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

It's already been a historic campaign for Bodo Glimt, who now make their UCL last 16 debut after beating last season's runners-up Inter Milan 5-2 on aggregate in the playoffs. They are now just one step away from becoming only the second Norwegian club to make the quarter-finals of this competition. With a run of five successive wins in 2026, fans have every right to feel bullish about their chances, especially with wins over Man City and Atletico Madrid during the league phase.

A frustrating 2-2 draw for Sporting with Braga at the weekend keeps them second in the Portuguese top-flight table and four points adrift of the summit, but it also means Rui Borges’s men have gone 12 games across all competitions without defeat (W10, D2).

Key stats & injury news

Bodo striker Jens Petter Hauge has six goals in 10 Champions League matches.

Sporting are without Chelsea-bound winger Geovany Quenda, while Giorgi Kochorashvili, Ricardo Mangas and Fotis Ioannidis could miss out again. Left-back Maximiliano Araujo and midfielder Pedro Goncalves are both suspended.

