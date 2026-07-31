Newcastle United have settled on the fee they will pay Saudi side Al-Ahli to prise German coach Matthias Jaissle away, according to press reports.

Jaissle handed in his resignation at Al-Ahli yesterday, Thursday, clearing the way for him to take charge of Newcastle next season in place of Eddie Howe.

Trusted Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano says Newcastle will pay Al-Ahli around 11 million euros in compensation for the move.

Writing on X, Romano explained that Jaissle arrives on Saturday to be unveiled as Newcastle's sporting director, penning a four-year deal that runs until 2030.

He had come close to committing to the same length of contract at Al-Ahli. The sticking point was a clause he wanted, guaranteeing the full value of his deal if he were sacked. The Saudi club refused.

Jaissle spent three seasons at Al-Ahli after replacing South African Pitso Mosimane in 2023. In that time he steered the club to two AFC Champions League Elite crowns and a Saudi Super Cup, their first in nine years.