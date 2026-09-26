How long will Mbappé and Konaté be out for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid are hoping that Kylian Mbappe's injury is not as bad as initially feared, amid doubts over when the French forward will return to the pitch, according to "The Athletic".

The France captain limped off before the hour mark during Les Bleus' 1-0 win over Turkey on Friday evening in their Nations League opener, just minutes after scoring the game's only goal.

He returned to Spain for tests and scans. Real Madrid then confirmed a hyperextension of the left knee, an injury that could keep him out for around two weeks.

Klopp tries to wake a corpse

Location of Mbappe's injury alarms Real Madrid

France head coach Zinedine Zidane had sounded pessimistic about Mbappe's condition after his first match in charge of the technical staff, but the medical tests point to nothing serious.

Around two weeks on the sidelines gives the former Paris Saint-Germain man a slim chance of featuring in Real Madrid's next league game, when they host Villarreal on 10 October.

Los Blancos are already without Ibrahima Konate, who faces three to four weeks out after picking up an injury on France duty.

Earlier this week the club also announced that Fede Valverde had suffered a "third-degree" tear in his ankle during the 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the capital derby. He is expected to be out for several weeks.

Mbappe has been outstanding since the start of the season, scoring 8 goals and providing 2 assists in 8 matches. Even so, his side sit fourth in La Liga on 15 points, six behind leaders Barcelona.



