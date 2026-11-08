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Mercedes driver George Russell spun at the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix (Brazil), leaving former driver Ralf Schumacher speechless.

On lap 17 of Sunday's 71-lap race, Russell spun as he headed back onto the track after a pit stop, partially blocking other drivers. The Briton had to turn his car around at the narrow pit-lane exit, nearly colliding with rivals coming out of the pits behind him.

"Oh God, that's embarrassing," TV pundit Ralf Schumacher said on Sky. "I've never seen that before either," commentator Sascha Roos said.

Formula 1: Ralf Schumacher tears into George Russell over bizarre blunder

Schumacher continued to criticise Russell's blunder: "Yesterday he was still talking big to the team. That's exactly it: George Russell was mouthing off yesterday and now he's made another stupid mistake like that. Unbelievable. That simply must not happen," said the 51-year-old.

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On Saturday, rain had thrown qualifying in Sao Paulo into chaos. Russell finished second but had an angry outburst at his Mercedes team after they told him to abandon his fast final lap.

"Mate, you told me to abort. What the hell?!" Russell fumed at his race engineer over the radio. Team principal Toto Wolff tried to calm him but failed, and the 28-year-old continued: "I don't want to be second, I want to be first!"

New parts in Russell's car subsequently cost him a five-place grid penalty. He started Sunday's race seventh and climbed to fourth before his spin. Russell, fourth in the drivers' world championship standings before the race in Brazil, dropped to seventh after the incident.