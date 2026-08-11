The deal to bring Moroccan international Achraf Dari back to Wydad has taken a sudden turn in the last few hours. The Al Ahly defender wants to rejoin his former club, but a financial obstacle now threatens to reshuffle the terms, with the player insisting on every penny of his outstanding dues.

Dari sat down with Al Ahly officials on Monday evening to thrash out his situation and his future with the team. He refused to budge. The player would not give up the dues written into his contract for the remaining two seasons, worth more than two million dollars.

Moroccan website "Le360 Sport" reported that Al Ahly officials responded by asking coach Hossine Ammouta for his view on keeping the Moroccan defender for next season.

Ammouta, according to the same source, welcomed the idea of Dari staying, especially with his physical condition improving and no injuries troubling him of late.

The coach also praised Dari's form during his brief spell with Sweden's Kalmar, which helped the defender rediscover his competitive rhythm after a spell on the sidelines.

Dari joined Kalmar on loan in the last winter transfer window, returning to Al Ahly once his time in the Swedish league ended.

A condition threatens Dari's return to Wydad

Ammouta may want him to stay, but a departure is still on the cards. Sealing it now hinges on a financial concession from the Moroccan.

Dari would have to give up around half his outstanding dues from Al Ahly to cut ties with the club and clear the way for his next move, according to the information doing the rounds.

That matters, because Dari already has an agreement with Wydad over a return to the Moroccan side next season. His future sits at a genuine crossroads.

Dari insists on receiving all his financial rights. Ammouta wants him to stay. Wydad, meanwhile, wait on the final decision and the chance to bring their former defender home.

Everything now rests on settling the money with Al Ahly. Dig his heels in over those dues, and Dari could yet extend his adventure with the Egyptian club next season.