The Asian Football Confederation have postponed tomorrow's clash between Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr and the UAE's Al-Wasl at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh. The Western Region league fixture in the AFC Champions League Elite will now be rescheduled for a date to be confirmed.

In an official statement, the Asian Confederation said it would reveal the new date and kick-off time in due course. It gave no reasons for the postponement and set no alternative date.

Both sides come into the fixture desperate to turn their campaigns around. Al-Nassr sit eighth on 3 points, having opened with a win before shipping four without reply against the UAE's Al-Ain.

Al-Wasl, meanwhile, have made a dismal start. Defeats to Al-Qadsiah and Al-Ahli in the opening two rounds leave them 14th and still without a point.

Under the tournament format, the top eight clubs in the Western and Eastern regions reach the round of 16 before a knockout phase crowns the champion of the continent.

Next matches ALN AFC Champions League Elite 14:15 ALW Watch

Saudi Arabia will host the closing rounds, from the quarter-finals through to the final, in a centralised format running from 23 April to 1 May 2027.