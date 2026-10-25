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Al Nassr v Neom SC - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

Hours before kick-off: a decision throws Al-Nassr and Al-Wasl's plans into disarray

Al Nassr FC vs Al-Wasl
Al Nassr FC
Al-Wasl
AFC Champions League Elite
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates

Gil opens the door to questions..

The Asian Football Confederation have postponed tomorrow's clash between Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr and the UAE's Al-Wasl at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh. The Western Region league fixture in the AFC Champions League Elite will now be rescheduled for a date to be confirmed.

In an official statement, the Asian Confederation said it would reveal the new date and kick-off time in due course. It gave no reasons for the postponement and set no alternative date.

Both sides come into the fixture desperate to turn their campaigns around. Al-Nassr sit eighth on 3 points, having opened with a win before shipping four without reply against the UAE's Al-Ain.

Al-Wasl, meanwhile, have made a dismal start. Defeats to Al-Qadsiah and Al-Ahli in the opening two rounds leave them 14th and still without a point.

Under the tournament format, the top eight clubs in the Western and Eastern regions reach the round of 16 before a knockout phase crowns the champion of the continent.

Next matches
ALN

ALN

AFC Champions League Elite

26 Oct 2026

ALW

ALW

Saudi Arabia will host the closing rounds, from the quarter-finals through to the final, in a centralised format running from 23 April to 1 May 2027.

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