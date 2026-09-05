Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
imago-sport-1082377221.jpgSOPA Images
Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Hours after the defeat: an unexpected appearance by Mourinho in the stands

J. Mourinho
Real Madrid
Real Betis
LaLiga
Portugal
Spain

Has the Special One moved past his sorrows?

Jose Mourinho took his place in the private box at the Di Stefano Stadium for Real Madrid Castilla's clash with Juventud Torremolinos. The Real Madrid manager wanted to watch the reserves make their first appearance on home turf and to run the rule over the club's academy prospects.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Marca", Mourinho followed his young players closely throughout the game, having decided against skipping the reserve fixture.

Real Madrid had lost to Real Betis the previous day. With a day off before training resumes tomorrow at 10:30am, Mourinho seized the chance to catch the Castilla match, which kicked off at 12:00 noon.

Several of the academy players he leaned on during pre-season featured, all of whom train alongside the first team.

Four of them made his most recent squad against Real Betis: Javi Navarro, Jorge Cestero, Mario Rivas and Sergio Martinez.

Champions League
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Inter crest
Inter
INT
Champions League
Lille crest
Lille
LIL
Real Betis crest
Real Betis
BET

Cestero and Rivas both started, and the midfielder opened the scoring with a superb strike from outside the box.

Mourinho also cast an eye over the defender Nasi, one of Castilla's new arrivals this season, along with Dani Yanez, Juan Martinez and Mestre, all young players on the first team's radar.

You can discuss topics and news in more depth in the "Kooora" forums

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google