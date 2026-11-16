Hours after splitting from his wife: Neuer's deleted video raises questions

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A rare video of Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer with his son Luca has sparked widespread reaction on social media, but the timing of their public appearance was striking, fuelling questions about the circumstances in which the clip spread and where it came from.

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Neuer, a 2014 World Cup winner, didn't post the video himself. He recorded it at the request of an official at a Brazilian club, who then made the surprise decision to delete it from his Instagram account. By then, the clip had already spread far and wide.

It started on Saturday, when Alexander Matos, chief executive of Brazilian club Santos, posted a short clip on his personal Instagram account, which has around 545,000 followers. In it, the Bayern Munich goalkeeper sends greetings to Noah, the Brazilian official's son.

In a friendly message reported by Bild, Neuer told the boy: "Hello Noah, this is Manuel. Nice to meet you. Hello! I'm sending you my greetings from Germany. Good morning".

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Neuer didn't stop there. Holding his two-year-old son Luca, the elder of his two children, he pointed to him and said: "A kiss from Luca too". The little boy smiled, waved at the camera and added: "Hello!".

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Fans in Germany, Brazil and beyond were quick to react. Accounts across social media shared the video, with positive comments celebrating a rare family moment, and plenty of followers spotted the clear resemblance between Neuer and his young son.

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The timing only added to the interest. The clip surfaced just a few hours after German newspaper Bild revealed in an exclusive report that Neuer had separated from his wife Anika, 26, a surprise development in the Bayern Munich goalkeeper's personal life.

Bild had covered the split in further reports, stating that the German goalkeeper had already moved out of the family home shortly after the birth of his second son. Other reports claimed the matter had become a talking point in the Bayern Munich dressing room.

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The biggest twist came when Matos removed the clip from his Instagram account, even though it had already spread beyond his page and reached fans in several countries. According to Bild, the Brazilian official made the decision on his own. He had rethought what he wanted to post on his personal account and chose to keep it to professional, work-related matters. That meant Neuer's message had to go, though deleting it couldn't stop a clip that was already doing the rounds.

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