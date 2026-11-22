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Chelsea have revealed their stance on sacking their Spanish head coach Xabi Alonso after the side's heavy 4-1 defeat by Leeds United on Saturday in the 11th round of the Premier League, a result that has increased the pressure on the manager and renewed questions about his future at the London club.

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According to the English newspaper Metro, Chelsea's hierarchy have no plans to make a hasty call on Alonso's future and no intention of sacking him this early in his tenure, despite a difficult start and the poor results the Blues have produced under him.

Chelsea saw the Spaniard's summer appointment as a major step. He had left a strong mark on German football with Bayer Leverkusen, and that success made him one of the most sought-after names in the managerial market.

Alonso's arrival at Stamford Bridge came amid a mood of optimism within the club , particularly after a summer of heavy spending on the squad and expectations that he could bring Chelsea back into the race for trophies. The absence of European football was also seen as a help, allowing the team to focus fully on the Premier League.

It hasn't gone to plan. The honeymoon ended quickly, and the Spaniard now faces a run of poor results: five defeats already and 20 goals conceded in 11 matches. That's a worrying rate for a side that badly needs defensive stability.

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Sticking with Alonso marks a change for a club that has grown used to making swift decisions over the coaches tasked with leading its rebuild in recent years. Several previous managers never got enough time to implement their ideas or find the stability they needed.

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Graham Potter and Liam Rosenior are among the clearest examples. Both saw their spells at Chelsea end after a short time, as results declined and they failed to meet the expectations attached to the club's sporting project. Managerial stability has become one of the most pressing issues surrounding the London side as a result.

Alonso isn't yet under the kind of pressure Potter and Rosenior faced before they left. That doesn't mean his position is free from concern, though. Current results present him with a difficult test, and Chelsea need to regain their balance quickly and show clear signs that they can compete.

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Defeat by Leeds deepened the frustration among Chelsea supporters, who made no secret of their anger at the team's performance and voiced their discontent clearly during the match. Their message was plain: confidence in this group is falling, and questions are growing over whether Alonso can fix the problems that have emerged since the start of the season.

Emmanuel Emaga gave Chelsea the lead in the 25th minute, but they couldn't hold on. Noah Okafor equalised before Dominic Calvert-Lewin added the second from the penalty spot. Okafor then struck again for his second and his side's third, and Brenden Aaronson made it four in stoppage time.

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Alonso admitted afterwards that his players have a mental problem. He stressed that the team are going through a difficult period in terms of self-confidence and failed to deal properly with Leeds' comeback, which allowed the opposition to take control in the second half.

His task now looks clear. He must improve the defence, cut out the mistakes that have cost so many goals and find more effective attacking solutions, before the poor results turn into a prolonged crisis that hurts Chelsea's position in domestic competitions.

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The hierarchy remain committed to not rushing to judgement on their new coach. Alonso must use that faith to change the image the team have presented, especially as the experiences of previous coaches at Stamford Bridge show the board's support may not last long without positive results.

Caught between Chelsea's desire to avoid repeating past mistakes and the pressure from supporters as results decline, Xabi Alonso faces a real challenge to prove he can lead the new project. A start that carried so many ambitions has turned into an early test of his future at the London club.