Al-Nassr reached a historic milestone with their emphatic 3-0 victory over Al-Fateh on Saturday evening, in the opening round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League. The "Global Club" claimed their first three points on the road to defending the title.

According to football statistics specialists "Opta", Al-Nassr hit 300 wins in Saudi Pro League history, becoming only the second team to reach that number.

They join Al-Hilal, who top the list with 355 victories, as the only clubs to breach the 300-win mark. The figures underline the historic weight both sides carry in the competition.

The timing could hardly have been better. Al-Nassr's 300th win arrived as they opened their title defence with a comprehensive victory over Al-Fateh, in their first official outing under Australian coach Ange Postecoglou.

It adds another line to a growing Pro League record, landing at the start of a season in which the "Global Club" want both the title and more history.

With 300 victories in the bag, Al-Nassr keep chasing Al-Hilal at the summit of the all-time wins list. Their status as one of Saudi football's great powerhouses looks in no doubt.