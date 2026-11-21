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Manchester City continued to drop points in the Premier League after being held to a 1-1 draw by visitors Fulham, in a match that raised many questions about the state of the Sky Blues, who now seem unable to rediscover their winning rhythm despite playing at home in front of their own supporters.

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Enzo Maresca's side couldn't find a way past Fulham at the Etihad Stadium. They settled for another point in the 11th round of Premier League fixtures, extending a run of declining results that has started to cast a shadow over their hopes of challenging for the top places.

This was more than two points dropped in the league race. The draw also brought a set of grim numbers that reflect the scale of City's crisis: a fourth straight league match without a win, with one draw and three defeats. They hadn't endured a run like it since last January.

The result takes Manchester City to 22 points and third in the table. Fulham reached 11 points in 14th place, level with 13th-placed Hull City but behind them on goal difference.

Fulham end a historic 15-year hoodoo

The draw mattered for more than Manchester City's calculations. It also gave Fulham the chance to end one of the longest runs of dominance in the history of English football.

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The London side avoided defeat against Manchester City for the first time since September 2011. That ended an extraordinary run of 20 straight City wins in all competitions, the longest such sequence between two teams in the history of English football.

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Fulham have brought the curtain down on around 15 years of dominance. City couldn't extend their historic superiority, and the two sides took a point each, but with entirely different aims in mind.

City's defence keeps conceding

The back line is another worry for Manchester City supporters. The team have now conceded in nine consecutive matches in all competitions, their longest such run since December 2019, when they conceded in 10 straight.

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It doesn't stop there. Manchester City have conceded the first goal in four consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since April 2012, when it happened in five successive games.

They've also gone in behind at half-time in four consecutive Premier League matches. That's happened only twice before in the club's history, in October 1995 and April 2006, and it shows how badly the team are struggling at the start of games.

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Fulham drop points, City keep an exceptional record

Fulham left the Etihad with a positive result, but they're not enjoying an ideal season when it comes to holding on to leads.

The London side have dropped 10 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season. Only Brentford have a worse record, having lost 11 points in the same circumstances.

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Despite the stumble against Fulham, Manchester City kept their unbeaten record in their last 15 Premier League matches against London sides, with 10 wins and five draws since a 2-0 defeat to Tottenham in August 2015.

That record won't soften the blow. Results are sliding, the defence looks fragile, and City need to regain their balance quickly before this run of setbacks turns into a genuine crisis that threatens their place in the Premier League title race.