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Bayern Munich dropped points after a disappointing display against 1. FC Köln and set an unwanted club record in the process.

According to the Opta database, the German record champions had just one shot at home in their 1-1 draw against the Billy Goats. It was their first home match with only one shot since data collection began in 2004/05.

The xG figures tell the same story. Bayern registered 0.94, while Köln's 1.94 suggested they could have scored a second and won the match. Rene Wagner's side created the better chances.

Mikey Moore's 12th-minute goal put Köln 1-0 ahead. Their xG figure also owed much to a moment just before the hour mark, when Bayern goalkeeper Jonas Urbig, deputising for Manuel Neuer, brilliantly denied successive chances for Said El Mala and Linton Maina .

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Bayern Munich's attacking injury concerns continue to grow

Injuries forced Harry Kane off in the 20th minute and Michael Olise off at half-time, further affecting Bayern's attack. Kane tore a syndesmosis ligament in his ankle, has already undergone surgery and is likely to be out for three months . Olise suffered a bruise to the front of his foot and should soon be back on the pitch .

Bayern already had attacking injuries before the match. With Luis Diaz, who will return next week , absent alongside the longer-term casualties Serge Gnabry (thigh injury) and Ismael Saibari (also a torn syndesmosis ligament) , coach Vincent Kompany deployed left-back Nathaniel Brown on the left wing. Tom Bischof came on for Kane, while young prospect Tim Binder replaced Olise. Young striker Noah Codjo-Evora also made his debut during the match. Jamal Musiala returned after several weeks on the sidelines.

Bayern have another attacking option in Bastian Assomo . The 16-year-old recently scored seven goals in two matches for Germany's under-17 national team. He has also scored six times for the reserves in the Regionalliga Bayern.