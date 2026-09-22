According to the English newspaper Mirror, the German coach of the Three Lions is considering promoting 16-year-old Arsenal talent Max Dowman from the Under-19s to the senior national team.

That follows a string of injury-enforced withdrawals ahead of the upcoming Nations League internationals. Five players have pulled out of Tuchel's squad, including United star Marcus Rashford, Arsenal's Declan Rice and Chelsea's Cole Palmer.

Dowman could now come in and, if he makes his debut, it would be a historic one. The 16-year-old would become by far the youngest player ever to appear for the Three Lions senior team. Theo Walcott currently holds the record, having been 17 years and 75 days old on his debut.

Already, Dowman is featuring regularly for the Gunners' first team. He made his first Premier League appearance in August 2025, coming on against Leeds United and immediately registering an assist.

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Which records does Max Dowman already hold?

As well as that, the right winger holds the record as the youngest player ever to appear in a Champions League match, in November 2025 against Slavia Prague at the age of 15 years, 10 months and four days. He also owns the mark as the youngest goalscorer in a Premier League match, in March 2026 against Everton at the age of 16 years and 73 days.

So far, Dowman has featured 15 times for the London club and is regarded there as a major promise for the future. His return stands at three goals and one assist.

Next Saturday, England begin their Nations League campaign against Spain. Their other opponents during the XXL international break are the Czech Republic (29 September), Croatia (3 October) and the Czechs again on 6 September.