Vincent Kompany's side could only draw 2-2 (0-1) at FC Augsburg in the Bavarian-Swabian derby at the start of a hot autumn and failed to take advantage of Borussia Dortmund's draw.

Neuer played a major part in that: the 40-year-old carelessly lost the ball straight after Luis Diaz's kick-off and Robin Fellhauer gratefully accepted the gift after 8.4 seconds. No player has ever scored faster in the 63-year history of the Bundesliga. "I could have shot even quicker. But the danger was too great that it would go wide," Fellhauer told Sky and added: "We would have liked to take more. But we can be happy with the point."

Following his glaring mistake, Neuer raised his arms in apology, although the visitors still could have won it with better finishing. "We made life difficult for ourselves with a number of mistakes. Manu is part of that, but so are others. We had enough chances to win the game anyway," said board member for sport Max Eberl after Vincent Kompany's team stumbled at the start of a hot autumn and failed to capitalise on Borussia Dortmund's draw.

Ismael Saibari equalised for the German record champions against an FCA side who had started the season well (55), before Rodrigo Ribeiro restored Augsburg's lead (64). Substitute Germany international Nathaniel Brown at least salvaged a point for the visitors (80), before Serge Gnabry struck the post (83). The Munich side therefore also missed out on revenge for their only league defeat last season.

On Tuesday (9pm), Bayern get the chance to respond in the Champions League on the artificial pitch at Viking Stavanger. After that, another seven matches await before the start of November.

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FC Bayern without Jamal Musiala and Konrad Laimer, several goals ruled out

Bayern were without the injured Jamal Musiala as well as Konrad Laimer. The Austrian became a father and therefore did not travel to Augsburg. Saibari filled Musiala's role behind Harry Kane, while Josip Stanisic defended on the right in place of Laimer.

Yet the Munich side had barely settled when they were already 1-0 down. Bayern quickly regrouped and piled on the pressure. The early wave of attacks brought no reward, though. Harry Kane, Michael Olise, Diaz, Saibari and Alphonso Davies either missed the FCA goal with their efforts or found Augsburg's committed back line in the way. Bayern were even fortunate that Juma Bah, completely unmarked from a corner during one of FCA's few attacks, missed the chance to make it 2-0 (35).

After the break, Bayern kept coming. Diaz thought he had scored after a mistake by Finn Dahmen. But VAR ruled the goal out for offside. Saibari's finish from a Kane pass shortly afterwards did count. The game then opened up. On a counter-attack, Neuer could only parry a shot from Calvin Brackelmann to the side, and Ribeiro tapped in the rebound. Bayern then threw everything at it. Kane also set up Brown's goal.