Eduard Spertsyan wasted no time. The Armenia international has become one of Al-Ahli's most important players since arriving during the summer transfer window, his first four appearances delivering a continuous run of direct influence on results as he chases a special place among the team's stars.

Four matches in, Spertsyan has scored 3 goals and provided two assists. Five goal contributions in total, a figure that lays bare how quickly he has adapted to his new team and moved straight into the heart of the attacking project.

Spertsyan starts at rocket speed

The Armenian midfielder could hardly have begun better. He scored the only goal to beat Al-Diriyah on the opening round of the Roshn League, handing his side their first three points and sending an early message about his attacking value.

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Next came Abha. Spertsyan grabbed one of Al-Ahli's goals in the big 4-0 win, then carried that form into the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup against Al-Anwar. There he scored a superb goal and created another, driving the club to a 2-1 win and into the round of 16.

His fourth outing brought more of the same. Against New Zealand's Auckland City in the opening of the Intercontinental Cup, Spertsyan surfaced in the decisive moment once again, teeing up Al-Ahli's only winning goal for Saleh Abu Al-Shamat and proving that the Armenian does not need to score himself to be the biggest influence in the attack.

Setting off from the left flank, he dribbled past Auckland's defence, escaped his markers and threaded a precise pass to Abu Al-Shamat, who turned it into the net. Another assist, another direct contribution, a perfect start with Al-Ahli.

A playmaker with a winger's mentality: Al-Ahli's card that never stops

Numbers only tell half the story. Spertsyan has quickly become one of the most flexible attacking solutions in Al-Ahli's system, creating chances, delivering key passes and roaming across more than one space during a match.

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His primary role is playmaking, yet he refuses to stick to a fixed spot. He drifts to the right and the left, carves out chances from the flank and from central areas, and shows the boldness to break into the penalty box and finish attacks off, handing the coaching staff multiple tactical options within a single match.

That flexibility makes him a nightmare to mark. He does not wait for the ball in one area but hunts for spaces and moves constantly between the lines, sometimes to create play, sometimes to make the difference on the flanks, at times popping up inside the box like an extra attacker.

Five contributions in four matches also prove his impact has not been tied to one fixture or one competition. It has come in the Roshn League, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup and the Intercontinental Cup, which lends his start with Al-Ahli even greater weight.

Only four matches gone, and Spertsyan's tally already looks striking by every measure: 3 goals, two assists and a direct contribution in almost every match. Keep this up and he could go from fresh summer signing to one of Al-Ahli's most important attacking weapons, perhaps even the "dream knight" for a fanbase hunting more titles this season.