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Nick Woltemade faced fierce criticism in Italy recently, but his latest display has changed the mood completely. In Juventus's emphatic 4-0 win over Venezia FC at the weekend, the centre-forward impressed throughout and drew high praise from the Italian press.

"Watch out, Woltemade's performance today is unprecedented," wrote Gazzetta dello Sport. Coming off the bench, the 24-year-old made "a direct impact on goals for the first time. His introduction changed the team's play; they played more fluidly and with greater confidence."

Woltemade gave Juventus a decisive lift after a disappointing first half. He came on at half-time, scored the opener and set up Teun Koopmeiners for the 2-0 in the 59th minute. Juan Cabal (65th minute) and Randal Kolo Muani (71st minute, penalty) then sealed the win. Woltemade let his team-mate take the penalty.

Other Italian media also highlighted his influence on the match. "Woltemade changes the game," was La Repubblica's verdict. Corriere della Sera described the team's performance before and after he came on: "A nightmarish first half. Then Woltemade comes on and jolts Juve awake."

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Woltemade's own assessment of his progress matches that praise. After joining Juventus on loan from Newcastle United last summer, the forward initially struggled to settle in Italy.

Now, though, he feels he is on the right track. "The last few games have gone quite well for me personally; things have kept getting better. I'm settling in more and more," he recently told Sky. His figures back him up: five goals and three assists in 14 competitive appearances, mostly as a substitute.