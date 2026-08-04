His agent has received the contracts: Mohamed Salah's next destination changes at the last moment

A new chapter is about to open in the career of Egyptian legend Mohamed Salah, after his summer moved took a turn nobody saw coming. Months of speculation had swirled around his future once he left the fortress of Anfield. Now the shape of his next destination for the 2026/2027 season is finally becoming clear.

Salah left Liverpool after a turbulent season that soured his relationship with Dutch head coach Arne Slot. That dispute ended with both parties walking away from the English club last summer.

Over the past week the Turkish press buzzed with near-certain reports that the "Egyptian King" was on his way to pulling on the Besiktas shirt, following the end of his long Liverpool journey last June. Then everything flipped. A strong domestic rival muscled into the negotiations, namely Trabzonspor, and reshuffled the entire pack.

Sources close to the deal confirmed that talks between Besiktas and Mohamed Salah had hit a dead end. They pinned the breakdown on what they described as the "complex financial demands" tabled by Ramy Abbas, the agent of the Pharaohs' captain, which the storied club's management refused to swallow.

Then came the twist. Famous Turkish website "Fanatik" revealed that Trabzonspor's management had settled its position entirely, sending the final version of the contract to Ramy Abbas for signing after both parties agreed every financial and personal term without a single obstacle.

According to the website, the club's board will hold a decisive meeting today, Tuesday, to finalise plans for a historic reception befitting Mohamed Salah's name, travel arrangements and a fan celebration included. The official announcement will come the moment the contracts are signed and the Egyptian star lands in Turkey.