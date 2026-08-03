Al-Hilal have thrown their hat into the ring for Jack Grealish. The Saudi giants have prepared a huge financial package that could decide the Manchester City winger's future this summer.

Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur reports that Al-Hilal are ready to hand the England international an annual salary of between 20 and 23 million euros. They want to lure him to the Roshn League, seizing on the uncertainty over his future at City.

Atletico Madrid have also emerged as serious contenders. Diego Simeone admires Grealish and reckons the Argentine can coax the best out of him within the Spanish club's project.

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Konur stressed that Atletico will not move unless City lower their demands or agree to a loan with an option to buy. That hands Al-Hilal a clear edge on the money front.

Should he choose Spain, Grealish would get Champions League football and an escape from the pressures he faced in England. Al-Hilal, meanwhile, keep dangling a financial offer that is hard to match.

The chase does not stop at Al-Hilal and Atletico. Clubs in the American league are circling too, giving City more room to weigh up the offers before deciding the future of their English star.