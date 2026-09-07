The curtain came down yesterday, Sunday, on the summer transfer window in Saudi Arabia, amid significant activity on the final day of the mercato.

The newspaper "Okaz" reported that clubs announced a flurry of deals, reinforcing their ranks and swapping players between Roshn League sides and the various divisions, while also recruiting fresh foreign names. That took the tally on the closing day to 20 official transfers.

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The most notable moves on the final day were as follows:

Murad Khadri from Al-Wehda to Al-Shabab

Ricardo Matias from Al-Ahli to Al-Shabab

Abdullah Hawsawi from Al-Shabab to Al-Najma

Mamadou Sangare to Manchester City Under-21 from Al-Qadsiah

Wijnaldum to Al-Ittihad

Ibrahima Diaby from Cercle Brugge to Al-Ahli

Said Bataa from Al-Fateh to Al-Ahli

Fawaz Al-Sqoor from Al-Ittihad to Al-Khaleej

Fahad Al-Rashidi from Al-Taawoun to Al-Khaleej

Yago Souza from America Mineiro to Al-Fayha

Turki Al-Jaadi from Al-Taawoun to Al-Fayha

Ali Al-Hassan from Al-Nassr to Al-Fateh

Hossam Al-Sadeq from Ittihad Touarga to Al-Fateh

Faris Al-Ghamdi from Al-Ettifaq to Al-Taawoun

Ibrahim Mahnashi from Al-Qadsiah to Al-Taawoun

Nasser Al-Hulail from Al-Najma to Al-Taawoun

Ammar Al-Yahibi from Al-Qadsiah to Abha

Mateo Borel from Al-Ittihad to Abha

Pedro Henrique to Al-Ettifaq

Abdulelah Hawsawi from Al-Ittihad to Al-Ettifaq

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