Here we go: AZ sell Troy Parrott for €20 million

Troy Parrott is on his way from AZ to Real Betis, Fabrizio Romano reported on Wednesday afternoon with his famous 'here we go'. The Spanish club are paying twenty million euros for Parrott.

Mounir Boualin revealed Real Betis' interest in Parrott on Sunday. Three days later, the deal has been sealed.

West Ham United had previously pushed hard for Parrott, but AZ rebuffed them. Voetbal International reported that the North Holland club said 'no' to a bid of €17.5 million.

That prompted West Ham to pull out, leaving Real Betis to make their move. The club, where Antony is also under contract, are willing to pay the €20 million AZ have been asking for.

Parrott joined from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2024 for around €4 million, after making a big impression on loan at Excelsior in the 2023/24 season.

Replacing Vangelis Pavlidis in Alkmaar brought pressure, but Parrott has done very well with 51 goals and 17 assists in 97.

December also brought an international breakthrough for Parrott. He scored two against Portugal and three against Hungary to keep the Irish World Cup dream alive almost single-handedly. Qualification for the finals ultimately proved just out of reach.