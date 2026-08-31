The summer transfer window for Europe's major leagues is winding down, yet a clutch of vastly experienced strikers remain without clubs and available on a free. Chief among them are Argentina's Mauro Icardi, France's Anthony Martial, Spain's Joselu Mato, the Netherlands' Myron Boadu and England's Danny Ings.

Icardi, 33, sits atop the list. His four-season spell at Turkey's Galatasaray has ended, and in that time he racked up 77 goals, rediscovering much of the sharpness he once showed at Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain. Besiktas are keen to keep the Argentine in the Turkish league.

Then there's Anthony Martial. The 30-year-old France striker became a free agent when his time at Mexico's Monterrey came to a close.

Monaco, Manchester United, Sevilla and AEK Athens have all featured on Martial's CV, handing him plenty of experience on European pitches.

Myron Boadu offers something different. At just 25, the Dutchman is far younger than the rest, and he found himself clubless once his PSV Eindhoven contract expired. Injuries have dogged him in recent years, but the pace, movement and know-how to force his way back are still there.

Joselu Mato leads the available Spanish strikers. The 36-year-old is hunting a new club after his stint at Qatar's Al-Gharafa ended.

His record speaks for itself, not least after a decisive 2023-2024 campaign with Real Madrid in which he played a starring part in their run to the Champions League title.

Danny Ings completes the list. The 34-year-old became a free agent after leaving Sheffield United.

Liverpool, Southampton, Aston Villa and West Ham have all called on the England striker over the years. That depth of experience makes him an ideal target for any club wanting a proven forward without a transfer fee.