The 36-time Italian champions fell to a 3-0 (1-0) home defeat against Lazio on Sunday evening. Substitute 24-year-old Woltemade could not prevent their second league defeat of the season.

Coach Luciano Spalletti sent Woltemade on in the 46th minute, but despite scoring in the Europa League, the loan player has yet to find the net in Serie A. The former Stuttgart player had a chance to equalise, but narrowly missed the Lazio goal from a promising position after Randal Kolo Muani set him up (55th minute).

Instead, Oliver Provstgaard (37th minute), Gustav Isaksen (66th) and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (89th) scored for the capital club.

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Where do Juventus and Lazio currently stand in Serie A?

Three wins from seven games have left Juventus struggling for consistency. The Turin club sit eighth, eight points behind leaders Inter Milan and short of their own expectations.

Woltemade has faced a similar struggle, with all his league appearances so far coming off the bench. Newcastle United loaned him to the Old Lady in the summer, and he is still waiting for his first goal in Italy's top flight. He had scored a temporary equaliser in Thursday's 2-1 win over Spanish Europa League participants Celta Vigo.

Gennaro Gattuso's Lazio claimed their sixth win of the season to move ahead of city rivals AS Roma and draw level on points with leaders Inter Milan.