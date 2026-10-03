Heavy defeat: France fail again against Italy within hours

Luck deserted the French against the Italians over the last few hours. The senior team drew 1-1 at the Stade de France on Friday evening. A day later, the Under-20s shipped a heavy 3-0 defeat to the Azzurri.

Beaten previously by Germany (0-1) and England (2-1), Bernard Diomède's side leave the Spanish region of La Nucia with three straight losses.

Read also

Es-Sbiari among the 10 most valuable players in the Bundesliga: Olise sweeps everyone aside

An anticipated revolution in Barcelona's line-up after the international break: Hamza under the spotlight

Marseille's young winger Tadjidine Mmadi (19) saw a penalty saved by the Italy goalkeeper shortly before the break, according to French newspaper "L'Équipe".

Emanuele Raò had buried a penalty a quarter of an hour earlier to open the scoring in the 31st minute. Mattia Mosconi doubled the lead in the 59th. Giacomo De Pieri completed the treble in stoppage time.

Bayern Munich star Michael Olise had put France ahead the day before, lashing in a powerful strike in the 55th minute. Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni levelled in the 68th, pouncing after midfielder Lucas Da Cunha dallied in possession.

That draw took France to 7 points at the top of Group One, ahead of Belgium on 6 and Italy on 4. Turkey prop up the table without a point.



