"He would prefer to be somewhere else": Mbappe sparks a crisis of confidence inside Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappé has landed in fresh controversy at Real Madrid. The striker left the France national team camp with a knee injury, then turned up in Paris during his recovery, raising questions over his attitude towards the club and the way he handled the problem.

According to Spanish newspaper "Sport", unease is growing inside Real Madrid over the French forward's behaviour. It deepened after he was spotted riding a bicycle and returning late to the team's training at Valdebebas.

Speaking on "El Larguero" on "Cadena SER", journalist Antón Meana said there is a "medical trust problem" between Mbappé and Real Madrid. The player, he reckons, "would prefer to be somewhere else" because he lacks full confidence in the club's medical services.

Manu Carreño went further. The issue, in his view, runs beyond the medical side and into leadership. Mbappé is producing impressive numbers, yet he has not lived up to expectations as a leader in the Real Madrid dressing room.

Tomás Roncero vented his disappointment on "El Chiringuito". He had hoped to see Mbappé at Valdebebas during the break, working on his recovery, and pointed to a state of "emotional disconnection" between the player and the club's supporters.

Next matches RMA LaLiga 15:00 VIL

Attention now turns to Saturday's clash with Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabéu. Will Mbappé feature? And how will the fans react to the French star after the storm of the international break?