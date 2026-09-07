A press report revealed on Monday news concerning Eric Garcia, the Barcelona player who limped out of Sunday's clash with Valencia injured.

Garcia picked up the knock in a collision with Rodri. The Barcelona centre-back couldn't carry on, so the coaching staff sent on Jules Kounde in his place.

The injury stirred memories of Garcia's earlier troubles with his nose. He fractured it last season and spent several matches wearing a mask to protect it.

Spanish newspaper "Sport" reported that Barcelona officials felt relieved once the initial examinations came back.

Despite the early pessimism, Garcia hadn't fractured his nose. The 25-year-old, versatile enough to play across the defence, trained on Monday at the sports city wearing a mask, and he's expected to return against Levante next Sunday, with a suspension keeping him out of the Champions League tie against Feyenoord.

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Garcia, who started three of Barcelona's first four matches this season ahead of Kounde at right-back, clashed heads with Rodri during a corner for Hansi Flick's side.

The Catalan defender walked off straight away, clearly distressed.

Although the early signs looked worrying, the medical examinations ruled out anything serious, and the German coach can call on Eric Garcia when Barcelona face Levante next Sunday.

Just as he did last season, the World Cup winner will wear a protective mask to guard against further damage.

He trained in it on Monday at the sports city.

Feyenoord will visit the Camp Nou for Barcelona's opening Champions League match without Eric Garcia to worry about.

The academy graduate picked up a red card in the second leg of last season's Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid, fouling Sorloth as he bore down on goal against Juan Garcia.