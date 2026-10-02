"He wants to end his career at Dinamo and hopes that will happen, even as a coach. He would like to begin his coaching career at Dinamo. At home, Dani still always wears a Dinamo shirt with the number 7 and his name on it, even now in Barcelona," revealed Olmo's adviser Andy Bara on the podcast Incubator.

The 28-year-old playmaker spent time with the Blues between 2014 and 2020. After swapping La Masia for Zagreb, the attacking midfielder made 124 competitive appearances before taking the next step with RB Leipzig.

Bayern Munich were already in the conversation back then, but a move never materialised after his agent advised against it. "He turned down Bayern on my initiative when he was still at Dinamo. I told him: You need another step forward. That is how it happened. Later, as a Leipzig player, he received another offer from Bayern," said Bara.

Neither the first approach nor the later advances from the Munich club led to a transfer. Bayern's officials also pushed hard to sign the Spaniard in the summer of 2024, but lost out in the transfer poker. Olmo instead opted for a return to the Catalans, who paid Leipzig €61 million in fees.

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Because of Musiala and Olise? Bayern Munich may well be eyeing Dani Olmo again

The rumours of interest from Munich only recently resurfaced, and that could also be down to squad planning at Säbener Strasse. Bayern's decision-makers are reportedly growing concerned that leading international clubs could make serious moves for Jamal Musiala and Michael Olise. As cover, they are apparently looking at Olmo.

Olmo's contract in Barcelona runs until 2030, which is why a transfer fee of around €70 million is being mentioned. Even in the Catalans' star-studded squad, the Spaniard is not currently a regular starter under coach Hansi Flick: in the current season, he has started only three of eight competitive matches, but still managed a respectable three assists.

Since returning to Barca, Olmo has recorded 20 goals and 20 assists in 96 matches.