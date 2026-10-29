Media personality Ahmed Shobier has had his say on the round of 16 draw for the CAF Champions League and the Confederation Cup.

Zamalek and Pyramids fly the flag for Egypt in the Champions League. In the Confederation Cup, Al-Ahly stand alone after ZED FC crashed out.

The draw handed Zamalek a spot in Group Two alongside Tanzania's Young Africans, Algeria's MC Alger and Tunisia's Club Africain. Pyramids landed in Group Four with Sudan's Al-Hilal, Guinea's Horoya Conakry and Morocco's Maghreb de Fès.

Al-Ahly go into Group One with Morocco's Raja Casablanca, Togo's AS OTR (ASKO Kara) and Angola's Primeiro de Agosto.

Shobier said in radio statements today, Thursday: "Believe it or not, Zamalek's group is the only one containing four clubs that were league champions last season. Zamalek are the league champions in Egypt, Young Africans are the league champions in Tanzania, MC Alger are the league champions in Algeria, and Club Africain are the Tunisian league champions, so it is a fiery group. Zamalek's group is extremely difficult."

He continued: "My prediction for Group Two in the Champions League is that Zamalek will go through, and with them either MC Alger or Club Africain. Pyramids have secured the top of Group Four, and the competition for the spot is between Maghreb de Fès and Al-Hilal of Sudan."

Shobier added: "Al-Ahly in the Confederation, there is no joking, it is settled for you, as long as Al-Ahly enter a tournament they will play for the title. It is a tournament with many heavyweight clubs. People were talking about the Kenyan duck or the Kenyan goose and the Kenyan chicks, there is no chick nor goose, there is no small team from any country."

He concluded: "Al-Ahly and Raja are the closest to qualifying from the group, and do not rule out surprises from Angola's Primeiro de Agosto."