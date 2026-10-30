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Al Nassr v Al Kholood - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
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Translated by

He returned to take revenge: Ronaldo breaks Toney's record and challenges Youssef En-Nesyri

C. Ronaldo
I. Toney
Y. En-Nesyri
Al Nassr FC vs Al Kholood
Al Nassr FC
Al Kholood
Saudi Pro League
Portugal
England
Morocco
Saudi Arabia

The Portuguese star makes headlines in the Roshn League

Cristiano Ronaldo has overtaken Ivan Toney at the top of the Saudi Roshn Pro League's hat-trick charts. The Al-Nassr captain struck three times against Al-Khaleej on Thursday night in the twelfth round, leapfrogging the Al-Ahli striker.

Read also: After the hat-trick: the thrilling goal sparks debate over Ronaldo's milestone!

Ronaldo drove Al-Nassr to a 5-3 win, the Portuguese adding yet another treble to swell his record in the Saudi top flight.

It was his seventh hat-trick in the Pro League, according to football statistics network "Opta", making him the competition's most prolific treble-scorer since his debut. He edges past Toney, who has six for Al-Ahli.

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The treble takes Ronaldo to seven goals and third place on the Roshn Pro League scoring chart, level with Italy's Mateo Retegui (Al-Qadsiah) and Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri (Al-Ittihad). The Netherlands' Tijjani Reijnders, the Al-Qadsiah man, sits second on eight.

Toney stays top with 13 goals so far. After 12 rounds, the race is heating up.

Ronaldo has stamped his name among the competition's record holders, while Toney leads the scoring chase and will look to stretch his advantage in Al-Ahli's coming fixtures.

At 40, the Portuguese is still writing history in an Al-Nassr shirt. The fresh hat-trick hands him another boost in the league's record race and proves his eye for goal has not dimmed.

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