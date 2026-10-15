Gian Piero Gasperini, the Roma manager, responded to Jose Mourinho, the Real Madrid coach, after the two sides' meeting on Wednesday.

Real Madrid snatched a precious 4-3 win away at their Italian hosts on Wednesday evening, having trailed by two goals inside the final ten minutes.

The Giallorossi led, then threw the game away. Set pieces did the damage.

Gasperini said, in a press conference: "We lacked effectiveness in front of goal and we were completely passive on corners. We lost a match we were leading."

Mourinho's words clearly stung, the Portuguese having suggested Roma could not sustain their intensity beyond the first hour.

Gasperini said: "If there is one frustrated team, it is Roma. We were better than them in every aspect of the game."

His players, he insisted, had been the superior side and should have put the game to bed long before Madrid found a way back.

He continued: "For 80 minutes, we were superior to Real Madrid in everything."

Even so, Gasperini acknowledged weaknesses that cost his team dearly, explaining: "We are vulnerable to losing in such favourable situations. It happened to us several times last year as well. We lacked character and we did not realise that this was the decisive moment of the match."

The European disappointment is not Roma's only problem. Key players are breaking down.

Manu Kone has a muscle strain, while Paulo Dybala has a muscle tear, according to initial reports from his coach.

Medical examinations follow in the coming hours for both players, which will determine the length of their absence.