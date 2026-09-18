Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has launched his fiercest attack since last winter's crisis, laying full blame for the team's decline and its failed Premier League title defence on Mohamed Salah, now of Turkey's Trabzonspor.

How the Salah era at Anfield came to an end, and how he ended up in the Turkish league, remains one of the most divisive subjects among Liverpool fans.

A large chunk of supporters reckon the Egyptian Pharaoh was within his rights to voice his rebellion against coach Arne Slot and the club's hierarchy after his sudden axing from the starting line-up last winter. Another camp believes Salah crossed every line and caused the breakdown of his relationship with the club himself.

Souness, Liverpool's historic captain and one of the loudest voices in English football, sits firmly in the second camp. He has renewed his stinging criticism of the Egyptian following those controversial comments after the Leeds United match last December.

Salah's problems at Liverpool

Speaking to British newspaper the Daily Star, the Scot pointed the finger without a flicker of hesitation: "The main reason Liverpool did not perform well last year is Mohamed Salah. I think he caused real problems within the team."

He set out his reasoning. "I saw him in the Community Shield match against Crystal Palace, and he was not really involved in the game. At first I thought he might be suffering from some problem, or that he had not had a full pre-season, but that was how he ended up throughout last season. He was not at his best at all."

The criticism went beyond the pitch. Souness argued that Salah's conduct after being dropped blew the dressing room apart from within.

"Then he caused a great deal of disruption within the team when he was excluded," he continued, "and the statements he made after the Leeds match when he passed through the press area, where he felt he had been abandoned, were the straw that broke the back of stability."

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth on the Kooora forums

These fresh comments are certain to reignite the debate among Liverpool fans. On one side stand those defending the club's living legend and its historic Premier League top scorer. On the other are those who side with the former captain, a man who believes the team's interest trumps any name, however big.